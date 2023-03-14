How Neenah snowplow drivers are getting through the season

By Olivia Acree

NEENAH (WGBA) — No matter how much snow we get, the snowplows never get tired, but what about the people behind them?

We asked Chris Klenke, a Neenah public works snowplow driver if he’s reached “snow fatigue.”

“It’s not real,” said Klenke.

“We plan ahead. With weather apps and everything we can see about when it’s going to get here.”

When snowstorms move into our area, it’s go-time for the street department. The plow drivers get a wake-up call and must be ready by 2 a.m.

“We have to have the mains and secondaries (roads) for emergency vehicles and school traffic and business traffic,” said Klenke.

These snowplow drivers get the job done before most of us wake up.

“We usually like to have everything, like the main mains done by 5 or 6 o’clock in the morning.”

Yet Klenke says he’s not tired of the snow.

“It’s hard to get burned out because it’s always something different.”

He told us that hard work pays off and people in our community are grateful and show it.

“We’ll stop for a break, get a coffee at Kwik Trip, people are buying us donuts or cookies or coffee, really nice.”

Even during spring snowfalls, Klenke remains optimistic.

“It’s seasonal, it’s not year-round. So, I take advantage of the seasonal time because I know it’s going to pass.”

