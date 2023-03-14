Teens treated with prom dresses by Memphis nonprofit

By WAPT Staff

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Couture Cares, a nonprofit organization based in Memphis, Tennessee, helped some high school students in Jackson get a prom dress.

The organization brought hundreds of dresses for the Her Prom Closet Giveaway Experience at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Saturday.

Executive director Davina Jones said the goal is to make the search for the perfect dress look fun and easy.

“I think it takes a lot of stress off of them, along with their parents or legal guardians just for them to come and say yes to the dress for a lot of beautiful brand new dresses,” Jones said.

“I believe it’s very wonderful, I thank God for this because I didn’t have a dress at first,” said Lanier High School senior Verna Jefferson.

Teens were also given makeup tips along with cosmetics and gift bags.

