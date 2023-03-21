Car crashes into Winchester, Massachusetts, home causing significant damage

By WCVB Staff

WINCHESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A rideshare driver crashed into a home Tuesday in Winchester, Massachusetts, while traveling in reverse.

The home at 49 Harvard St. sustained significant damage from the crash.

The driver, Vilian Spasov, who lives across the street, said he was backing out of his driveway to start his shift when the gas pedal of his car got stuck.

“I was backing up in my driveway, and the moment I pressed the gas to, you know, start backing up, looks like the gas stuck. The car was accelerating backing up,” Spasov said. “I tried to press the brake, doesn’t work and the car just went there.”

The roof of the front porch collapsed onto the vehicle, which ended up in the front yard.

Spasov said he feels bad for the home homeowner, Mike McGoff, who was asleep at the time of the incident.

“I come out of my house, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had no idea,” McGoff said.

McGoff said the house was built in the 1890s.

“The house is pretty old, pretty solid, you know what I mean? So it rattled a little bit. Not as much as you would think,” he said. “I didn’t really even feel it.”

No one was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

