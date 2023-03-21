No classes for Lamar High School Tuesday following fatal on-campus shooting

By KENNEDI WALKER, RAEGAN SCHARFETTER

ARLINGTON (KTVT) — There are no classes for Lamar High School today following a shooting that left one student dead and another hospitalized Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. March 20—students’ first day back from spring break. One male student was killed, and a female student was grazed on her cheek but is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting happened on campus, but that the suspect didn’t enter the school.

Student Emily Salazar recalled her feelings when she learned what was happening. “I was going to go to class, and the officer said, ‘You need to get into a classroom, we’re on lockdown.’ I was scared. I wanted to get out of the school.”

Marti Sanchez said the moment she saw her granddaughter, her heart dropped.

“I saw all these cops and I was like, ‘Lord Jesus, please,’ and then I had to wait two more hours until I could go get her,” Sanchez said. “I mean, it could have been really bad and it’s the first time I’ve gone through this.”

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said the district is heartbroken by this incident, and that schools “deserve to be a safe place for students to learn and grow every day.”

The suspect—identified by police as another student—was quickly located after the shooting. He is now at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center where he faces a capital murder charge.

Police said the shooting remains an ongoing investigation as they’re still unclear on the suspect’s motive and where exactly he got the gun he used.

A prayer vigil will be held in the meantime at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington. A mass for victims will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

