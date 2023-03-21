Upstate coworkers miss $754M Powerball jackpot by one number

By Web staff

FOUNTAIN INN, South Carolina (WHNS) — A group of Upstate coworkers who have been playing Powerball together for years almost hit the $754 million jackpot.

The four colleagues buy tickets for one drawing a week and a ticket purchased at Exxon on North Woods Drive in Fountain Inn was one number away from the top prize for the Feb. 6 drawing.

The group is still “joyous” they won $100,000 – but they’re not done playing.

“We hope to get the big one,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Exxon in Fountain Inn received a $1,000 commission for selling the ticket. Members of the winning group say they plan to put the money toward savings, traveling, and home projects.

