NC Department of Labor investigating ‘mass casualty’ inflatable incident

By Jennifer Emert

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — New details have been released on what’s being called a “mass casualty incident” in Brevard when two inflatables went airborne Saturday, March 25, at a ballpark during high wind gusts.

Officials say at least seven people were injured in the incident, with the exact number still to be determined, as some went to area hospitals prior to first responders arriving on scene.

The North Carolina Department of Labor is now investigating the incident.

NC Department of Labor investigating Brevard ‘mass casualty’ inflatable incident

According to a release from Brevard Fire Department Sunday, March 26, one of the inflatables traveled 450 feet from its original location, while winds carried the second structure 150 feet.

Seven people were treated at the Brevard Recreational Complex on Ecusta Road, though the extent of and specifications of their individual injuries have not been detailed by officials.

Three were later transported to Transylvania Regional Hospital with what fire officials call “non-critical injuries,” and another was taken to Mission Hospital as a precaution due to what the report calls, “the mechanism of injury.”

The report does not provide the age of the victims and says that at this time, it’s unknown the total number and severity of injuries associated with the incident due to injuries that were not reported to incident command.

According to Transylvania Little League officials, as many as 1,500 were in attendance for the season’s opening day Saturday.

The N.C. Department of Labor was there Sunday to start its investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.