California teen with bone disease says her specialized wheelchair was stolen

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — A Modesto family is asking for help after their 17-year-old daughter’s wheelchair was stolen overnight.

Mykayla Herrera has osteogenesis imperfecta, more commonly known as brittle bone disease. She said the medical condition affects her ability to move, so she relies on her specialized wheelchair to get her around.

The Modesto Police Department confirmed it is investigating the reported theft of a teen’s specialized wheelchair.

“It’s basically like my legs,” Mykayla said, who is a senior at Modesto High School.

While getting ready for school Monday morning, Mykayla said her mother Erica went outside to get the wheelchair, which was charging on their front porch, but the wheelchair was nowhere to be found. They said it was stolen from right outside their house, between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was gone,” Mykayla said through her tears. “I don’t know why they would do it to somebody like me.”

Erica said she immediately drove down the street to try and find the wheelchair. She got to a grassy area at the end of the road and said she spotted a piece of the wheelchair, potentially part of the joystick, broken and on the ground.

“It’s the only thing we had. I don’t know what to do,” Erica said while fighting back her own tears. “I just don’t understand how somebody can do that to somebody where that’s their only source of mobility. That’s the only way of her getting around. That’s how she gets from class to class at school.”

The family is working with their insurance to get a loaner for the time being, but they said that is extremely difficult due to all the specifications on Mykayla’s wheelchair. Without her wheelchair, Erica said Mykayla is doing independent study for at least two weeks since she cannot get around the school. With only nine weeks left of her senior year, Mykayla said she hopes her wheelchair is returned soon so she can spend that time with her friends.

“I go back to school April 20 if I have a chair. If I don’t, I finish high school at home and I don’t want to,” Mykayla said.

While police continue their investigation and the Herrera family waits for some good news, Mykayla said she has a message for whoever stole her wheelchair.

“Somebody actually really needs it. I know there’s other people out there that just want to use it just for money, but people actually really, really need it,” Mykayla said.

Mykayla’s wheelchair is described as all black, with silver sparkles on the side and Mykayla’s name written on the chair. The family has started a GoFundMe for anyone willing to help them try to replace the wheelchair if it is not found.

