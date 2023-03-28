Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:55 AM

Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas

<i></i><br/>Lotus Leeventan's journey from Nepal to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas.
Lawrence, Nakia

Lotus Leeventan's journey from Nepal to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas.

By Regina Ahn

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Lotus Leeventan’s humble beginnings growing up with a traditional lifestyle and culture in Nepal she says was a blessing.

”Belonging to a minority group is already hard enough, being a woman, being from a foreign country not growing up here, not knowing the culture, is hard as it is,” said Leeventan.

“It’s so different from here, so different we grew up we go to school Asian family grow up to be a doctor or engineer,” Leeventan said.

And for Leeventan, that wasn’t quite the plan set forth. Coming to America on her own when she was 17 with a dream to open her own business.

Choosing Las Vegas as her final destination, her journey began all on her own.

“When you do take that leap, when you do open your own business, venture out whether you’re AAPI, you’ll get support from the community,” she said.

Her take on food, very much inspired by her culture in her now two successful coffee shops Coffee Religion, located in Vegas. Her hope is to highlight her hometown.

“Nepal is such a small country it’s a landlocked country so it doesn’t have an ocean of it’s own, it’s so much relied on other bigger countries,” said Leevanthan.

Nepal is nestled in between India and China, so the food is inspired by both countries. Leevanthan is from Kathmandu, and while her journey has been successful she wants to inspire other women to do the same.

“It’s so amazing to see all the AAPI faces basically doing things, women doing things, it’s a wonderful feeling” said Leevanthan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content