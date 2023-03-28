‘Piled floor-to-ceiling’: Video shows SC home full of stolen merchandise, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man was arrested after deputies say they found hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise in his home that was “piled floor-to-ceiling.”

Last week Richland County deputies assisted Columbia police investigators with a search warrant at a home on Indigo Springs Drive about the theft of medical equipment from a local hospital.

While in the home, investigators said they discovered hundreds of items, many with security tags, that were consistent with Richland County Sheriff’s Department shoplifting cases in the area.

Another search warrant was obtained and RCSD investigators returned to the home again.

Investigators said they worked through the night and into the next day sorting through each room which they say was piled floor-to-ceiling with merchandise, much of it believed stolen.

Investigators estimate the stolen merchandise is valued at around $500,000.

Yong Li Dong, 54, is charged with receiving stolen goods, valued at $10,000 or more.

Dong was released from jail on Friday evening after a judge set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

