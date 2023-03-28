Scarab Club aims to inspire next generation of artists in Detroit

By Kim Russell , Kent Saunders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In 1907, a group of men who loved art started a club that’s now known as the Scarab Club in Detroit. The founders were some of the time’s leading artists.

If you visit, you will see the historic marker outside the clubhouse they opened in 1928 featuring studios, a gallery and a place to socialize on Farnsworth Street near the Detroit Institute of Arts.

“Women weren’t invited to become members until 1962,” said Kathryn Dimond, Scarab Club’s executive director.

Now, more than 100 years after its founding, Dimond is one example of how women aren’t just members; they are leading the club.

Dimond says the club continues to pay tribute to the past. On the beams along the ceiling, you can see signatures of accomplished artists — present and past — who came there to network, create or share.

“Dell Pryor is a current artist, Gilda Snowden right here and you can see Diego Rivera has signed over here,” Dimond said as she shared the history with 7 Action News.

The Scarab Club is not just a place where some of the biggest names in art have made history — it is a place where now new and upcoming artists can showcase their work and carry on the legacy.

“The galleries are open to the public. The Scarab Club is open to the public,” Dimond said.

The mission of the club is to be “an enduring home for the cultivation & celebration of the visual, literary and performing arts in Detroit. In welcoming all drawn to creative expression and artistic excellence, we aim to foster a stronger, more vibrant arts community.”

Dimond says she believes the Scarab Club’s story is symbolic of art in the city. It has moved from exclusive to inclusive. The hope is this change increases opportunity, inspiration and connections.

“I hope people walk in the door and see art is not intimidating. Art is something that gives us the opportunity to talk about what we have in common,” Dimond said.

