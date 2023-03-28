Stray bullet hits 5-year-old Milwaukee boy watching TV at home

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter who injured two people including a 5-year-old boy. It happened Friday night around 9:15 on N. 10th Street near Abert Place.

“We was just chilling, and then we heard gunshots,” Debbie Davis said Monday.

Davis and her children were watching TV on a quiet Friday night when the gunfire erupted outside their home. They ran to safety, but a stray bullet from the shooting had made its way inside. It grazed her 5-year-old son Devontea Walton directly above his left eye.

“They went from watching TV to crawling on the floor for their lives because somebody just was out here on a rampage shooting,” Rochelle Jackson, Devontea’s grandmother, said.

“If my baby would have been any closer to the TV, I wouldn’t have had my baby,” Davis said through tears. “Instead of his eye, it would have went through his skull.”

12 News asked Devontea, who has a scab from the bullet on his forehead, how he is feeling Monday. He replied, “Good!”

Milwaukee police said the shooter also injured a second person. They said that person is a 37-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving at the time. He is expected to survive.

Police do not have anyone in custody and said they are unsure who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

