Wake animal shelter seeks rescue for pair of pals; goat and dog are best friends

By Web staff

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Wake County Animal Center is looking for the right home for a pair of pals – a goat and a dog who were surrendered to the shelter together.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog play, sleep and eat together. Animal center staff are hoping for a rescue partner who can keep them together.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “In many cases of interspecies friendship, the species are not normally seen together, and sometimes, one is of a species that ordinarily preys on the other in nature – whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together.”

The duo is not up for public adoption at this time, but the center will reconsider if they can’t find the right rescue by the end of the week.

“We’re so thankful that our center has established such great partnerships with local rescues so we can send out a plea for this sweet pair,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings.

