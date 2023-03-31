35,000 NYPD officers on standby in case of large protests after Trump indictment

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Security outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan is stepped up after former President Donald Trump was indicted.

The scene remained mostly peaceful as a small group of protesters who support the indictment gathered Friday morning.

“I’d like to see justice done against Donald Trump,” said Danny Olson. “I just hope it’s the opening of the flood gates.”

“I’m actually celebrating for our democracy because no one is above the law and, while we don’t know the specifics, a jury of citizens decided there was enough evidence to indict Trump, and that means that our democracy is working,” another protester said.

Sources say 35,000 NYPD officers are on standby in case of a large demonstration outside Trump Tower or anywhere else in New York City.

The department employs approximately 36,000 officers total, so the NYPD is prepared to dedicate almost the entire force if needed.

Overnight, police continued to monitor activity and reiterated there are no credible threats to the city at this time.

Police also said there is a dedicated security plan in place and a critical response command can be dispatched for pop-up protests.

We’re also learning about added security around Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following multiple death threats. Police are closely monitoring social media, as well.

