Oklahoma City Omni Hotel looking for owner of unaccompanied dog after furry friend checks in

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities are looking for the owner of an unaccompanied dog that was found at an Oklahoma City hotel.

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was found at the hotel.

“We had an unaccompanied furbaby check-in this morning. We need your assistance in finding the owner of this beauty,” Omni Oklahoma City Hotel officials posted to social media.

Officials with the hotel said they didn’t want to take the dog to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter because of the contagious infection that has affected about 130 dogs. City officials announced earlier this week that the shelter is temporarily closed.

