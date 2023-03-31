School district looking at what resources it can provide to students in wake of 2 students killed in days

By WVTM Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Hurt, outrage and concern from Birmingham City School board members Neonta Williams and Walt Wilson after two Jackson Olin students were shot and killed in two separate shootings just days apart.

“It is heartbreaking to think we’re losing our babies,” Wilson said. “The streets are taking our babies from us.”

“This is senseless,” Williams said. “We have to stop it.”

Seventeen-year-old Caleb Whitt was found shot to death in the back parking lot of a Titusville apartment complex on Sunday. Police believe he was injured during a shooting between two groups in the area and dumped in the parking lot, where he died.

Days later, on Wednesday, 16-year-old Jada White was found shot to death in Ensley. Police said they believed she was with a group of teens that got into a fight with another group of teens before gunfire erupted.

Both teens were on spring break.

“This is a community problem that is spilling over into our schools,” Wilson said. “it truly takes a village.”

Williams said the recent shootings of the BCS students is reigniting the conversation surrounding what the district can do.

“I don’t know if it is very intentional conflict resolutions or action steps that can be implemented in the curriculum, like some ways to help to resolve conflict,” Williams said.

But while Williams explained the district is doing its part, she said others need to step in.

“There is work and intention work that needs to be done,” Williams said. “It needs to be structured and intention, but we need our parents.”

It is what Wilson calls a vital piece to end the violence.

“Each and every one of us needs to do more,” Wilson said. “We want to see our babies thrive and do well.”

Williams said grief counselors will be available for students once they return from spring break for as long as they are needed.

