Balloon mishap in Albuquerque causes minor injuries

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man was treated for minor injuries by Albuquerque Fire and Rescue personnel at the scene of a hot-air balloon accidental landing Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of Menaul Boulevard Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast.

Mohamed Al Alwan, who works at the ABQ Liquidators Bin Store nearby, said he first saw the balloon in front of the store, still aloft.

“Then a minute later we all heard the screaming and people running and cars going for help,” Al Alwan said. When he heard the balloon land, he said he ran outside to see what was going on.

One local expert about the right way to fly and what it takes to make sure hot air balloons are flown the correct way.

“You don’t want to be up at the wrong time of the day and the middle of the day is really the problem,” Troy Bradley said, a hot air balloon pilot.

Bradley with Rainbow Ryders has been a pilot for over 40 years. He said weather plays a huge roll, because the atmosphere helps stabilize the balloon. Bradley said the earlier the balloon is up, the better the ride will be.

“This time of year, you really don’t want to be like I said two, maximum three hours after sunrise,” Bradley said.

APD said the balloon got caught in a dust devil leading to its hard landing.

