Man attacks, kills brother with baseball bat, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man is accused of attacking his brother with a baseball bat and killing him, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Richland County deputies said they were called to a home on Shoreditch Drive just before 5 p.m. Sunday about a 40-year-old unresponsive man who was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe that Samuel Dantzler, 41, attacked his brother with a baseball bat causing fatal injuries.

Investigators said they are working to determine what led up to the assault.

Dantzler was charged with murder and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

