Shark attacks man at Kewalo Basin Harbor-lifeguards warn swimmers to stay out of water

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A 58-year-old man was attacked by a 8-foot Tiger Shark at Kewalo Beach Sunday morning at around 7:00AM.

His right leg was severely bit leaving him in serious condition. Paramedics administered life saving treatment and he is now stable.

Lifeguards put up warning signs along the Harbor encouraging surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water.

Honolulu Ocean Safety says it will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana.

“We hope that everyone listens to it, we know everyone likes to be in the water, but mother nature something like this happens we strongly ask public to follow the warning signs” shares Lieutenant Dennis Coglietta.

