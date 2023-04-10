‘We have to walk out into a world that’s filled with trash,’ Jackson resident says

By Michaila Franklin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — People in Jackson are going on day nine without an official garbage collector. They hope that changes come Monday.

“It’s devastating. You know we got to get up, it’s a beautiful Sunday and we’re here to represent Jesus and we have to walk out into a world that’s filled with trash,” said Brittany Dawson as she was on her way into Easter service Sunday morning.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to bring a contract before the council to vote on in a scheduled special meeting.

The last vote failed April 1.

“I’m hoping we can get this contract started back up with the garbage people. That way we can get the community cleaned back up,” said Dawson.

For now, people in Jackson don’t know how much longer they will have to go taking their own trash to a nearby dumpster.

“We do have to put the trash in the car and take it to a local dumpster. And It’s just sad for kids because this should be a beautiful environment for them. Why do they have to live in an environment where there’s trash everywhere?” said Dawson.

It’s not clear if the city will continue providing dumpsters for people in Jackson this week if the council votes down another contract in the special meeting Monday.

