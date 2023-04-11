Laurens Co. Conservatives respond to ‘GOD LOVES TRANS KIDS’ billboard on I-385

By Freeman Stoddard

Click here for updates on this story

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WHNS) — Laurens County Conservatives announced that they recently put up a new billboard in response to a campaign from the Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA) supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month, the AFFA put up a billboard along I-385 that read “REJOICE! GOD LOVES TRANS KIDS.”

In response to the billboard, Luke Rankin, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party and member of Laurens County Council, said “God loves all children but unfortunately, AFFA is using partial truths to promote grooming and perversion of the most innocent among us, the children. God loves everyone but not the sin. We must stand up for what is right and true.”

Shortly after this, Laurens County Conservatives began raising money and eventually put up their own billboard along I-385 that read, “God made them male and female. Mark 10:6 Paid for by Laurens County Conservatives.”

On Monday, April 10, Rankin released the following statement on the billboard.

“Today, we celebrate a new billboard in Laurens County – one that proclaims God’s simple truth. We are proud, not only to push back against LGBTQ progressivism in our community, but also to stand by God’s word and what the Bible has to say about sexuality. Regardless of what politicians and scientists tell us, God declared from the beginning that there are only two genders: male and female,” said Rankin. “It’s that simple. So, it’s up to us to protect our children, families, and communities against ideology that would dare question God’s created

order. The overwhelming support I received to do this billboard has been unbelievable. Our community is alert and active and that is exciting to see. This is just the beginning!”

Luke Rankin, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party and member of Laurens County Council The AFFA also released a statement regarding the new billboard from Laurens County Conservatives.

“to our LGBTQ+ family in Laurens County, we see you, we celebrate you, and we stand with you. To the honorable faith leaders, allies, medical community, and legislators who stand with us, we thank you.”

Chase Glenn, Executive Director for Alliance for Full Acceptance

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.