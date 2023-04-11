Michigan House to discuss distracted driving bills during hearing in Lansing

By Peter Maxwell

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Michigan House is scheduled to discuss bills related to distracted driving Tuesday during a hearing for the Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Committee.

The group is trying to expand Michigan’s texting and driving ban to include holding or using a cell phone while driving.

According to research, 10 people die every day from distracted driving in the United States.

Steve Kiefer of Michigan is helping to lead the charge. He lost his 18-year-old son Mitchel in 2016. At the time Mitchel was a freshman at Michigan State University.

He was on his way back to campus when his life was taken suddenly in a crash on I-96.

“Traffic slowed down and she was distracted on her phone, didn’t see him slow down and rear-ended him,” Kiefer said.

That driver rear-ended Mitchel at 82 miles per hour. The force of the impact pushed him across the median and into oncoming traffic. Mitchel was hit by a truck and died instantly.

“We know we’ll see him again sometime, but in the meantime, we’ll do as much as we can to honor his memory,” Kiefer said.

Steve says Mitchel wanted to change the world and they’re doing so in his honor. The family started the Kiefer Foundation to raise awareness for distracted driving and to push for legislation.

bills during hearing in Lansing

The Michigan House is scheduled to discuss bills related to distracted driving Tuesday during a hearing for the Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Committee. The group is trying to expand Michigan’s texting and driving ban to include holding or using a cell phone while driving. According to research, 10 people die every day from distracted driving in the United States. By: Peter MaxwellPosted at 6:03 AM, Apr 11, 2023 and last updated 12:03 PM, Apr 11, 2023 (WXYZ) — The Michigan House is scheduled to discuss bills related to distracted driving Tuesday during a hearing for the Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Committee.

The group is trying to expand Michigan’s texting and driving ban to include holding or using a cell phone while driving.

According to research, 10 people die every day from distracted driving in the United States.

Steve Kiefer of Michigan is helping to lead the charge. He lost his 18-year-old son Mitchel in 2016. At the time Mitchel was a freshman at Michigan State University.

He was on his way back to campus when his life was taken suddenly in a crash on I-96.

“Traffic slowed down and she was distracted on her phone, didn’t see him slow down and rear-ended him,” Kiefer said.

Recent Stories from wxyz.com

That driver rear-ended Mitchel at 82 miles per hour. The force of the impact pushed him across the median and into oncoming traffic. Mitchel was hit by a truck and died instantly.

“We know we’ll see him again sometime, but in the meantime, we’ll do as much as we can to honor his memory,” Kiefer said.

Steve says Mitchel wanted to change the world and they’re doing so in his honor. The family started the Kiefer Foundation to raise awareness for distracted driving and to push for legislation.

State Representative Matt Koleszar says the distracted driving laws on the books in Michigan are outdated as they were passed over a decade ago.

The laws currently ban texting while driving, but Rep. Matt Koleszar adds that “you can be on social media or you can be streaming a video. That is all legal under state law.”

But now, with a new bill, it would be illegal to use your phone altogether while driving. There will be some exceptions for hands-free technology.

“In every state where we have these bills passed into law, the crashes are reduced. The deaths are reduced. Even insurance rates come down,” Kiefer said.

Steve Kiefer is hopeful that the bills will be signed into law by Memorial Day.

“We just celebrated his 25th birthday and I know he’d be doing amazing things right now and I know in some ways he is doing amazing things by keeping us motivated to get this done for him,” Kiefer said.

The hearing will start at 10:30 Tuesday. The three bills are sponsored by two Democrats and one Republican.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.