Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — One of the caveats of marijuana legalization in Missouri and Illinois has been the expungement of convictions and arrests.

Many who were charged and jailed on pot-related charges have filed to get them taken away.

In Illinois, expungements started in June 2019. State police there said more than 510,000 people have had their convictions and arrests tossed out.

Missouri began expungements in December last year when it added Amendment 3 to the Missouri Constitution. Since then, the state said more than 22,000 cases are off the books.

