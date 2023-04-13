Baldwin Borough woman facing several animal cruelty charges

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Baldwin Borough is facing multiple animal cruelty felonies after she called the local animal control to pick up her dead dog.

The woman, Timia Younger, called to get her deceased, nine-month-old mixed-breed dog picked up.

Once officers arrived, they found the dog had been severely emaciated with sores on its extremities. Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh was then called to inspect the animal.

An examination found the dog had several bones visible from a distance with no external fat or muscle mass, weighing just 14 pounds. A dog of that breed and age is supposed to weigh around 50 or 60 pounds.

Based on the findings, it was determined the dog’s cause of death was starvation.

Younger is now facing charges multiple charges of cruelty to animals and neglect to animals.

She turned herself in and was arraigned on the charges.

Her preliminary hearing is set for April 25.

