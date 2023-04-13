Skip to Content
Strange blue, jellyfish-like blobs wash ashore in Pacific Beach

<i>KGTV</i><br/>After dozens of reports of thousands of blue bobs storming the beaches along the coast of Southern California
    SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of blue blobs have been storming the beaches along the coast of Southern California, and San Diegans are starting to see those same aberrant, jellyfish-looking organisms wash ashore right here in America’s Finest City.

Velella Velella, or By-the-Wind Sailors, were spotted all over the beach in Pacific Beach Wednesday.

According to a marine scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the oval-shaped and flat sea creatures have arrived in San Diego County due to the perfect amount of wind and food.

They are hydroid polyps that usually grow around two to three inches long and live on the surface of the open ocean.

Despite having little blue tentacles, By-the-Wind Sailors are not the same as their cousins, the Jellyfish or the Portuguese Man O’ War—who sting and are both extremely dangerous.

These polyps like to eat plankton or small fish. Their predators are Gastropods.

Scientists say they are not able to guide themselves, and the rudder-like “sail” on their backs causes them to move with the wind and currents. Oftentimes, that may result in them visiting beaches and saying “Hello” to humans.

Sometimes, the blue marine life can wash up on beaches by the thousands. Sadly, the ones seen in Pacific Beach were either dead or already dying.

