Veteran donates scooter to Pajaro senior who lost electric wheelchair in flood

By Jake Flores

Click here for updates on this story

PAJARO, California (KSBW) — Many in the town of Pajaro lost so much during the flood, including one man who lost his way of getting around town.

Luckily, somebody stepped up to help.

Despite a language barrier and living in different parts of the Central Coast, John Fraser, a Vietnam veteran, decided to help a Pajaro man who lost his electric wheelchair in the flood.

“Last night in the middle of the night, I woke up and I said, ‘he could use a scooter. I have too many scooters,’ Fraser said. “So, I said, ‘I’m going to call, but how do I reach channel 8?'”

Fraser contacted KSBW 8 about his idea of helping out. Francisco Zamora, 81, was the recipient of the kind gesture.

“Well, it got wet, and we threw it out. It didn’t turn on anymore, we had it in that room and about a meter or two of water flooded in,” Zamora told KSBW 8 in Spanish.

He continued, “My feet hurt a lot, and that’s why I used my chair to get around. My feet don’t help me now that I’m 81 years old.”

John Fraser showed up at Zamora’s home, set up the scooter, and had him take it for a spin. As Zamora circled the parking lot with an ear-to-ear grin, Fraser couldn’t help but be overcome with joy.

“The joy is for me and me alone. I just couldn’t be happier,” Fraser said.

Fraser says that he’ll be returning to Zamora’s residence to bring over a charging cable, a manual on how to operate the scooter, and a little basket that can be attached to the back whenever Zamora goes grocery shopping.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.