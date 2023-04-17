Woman allegedly steals $75K watch from man’s hotel room

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas woman is out on bail facing charges of larceny for allegedly stealing a man’s $75,000 Rolex in February of 2022 at his hotel room.

Latosha Beavers, 32, also faces a charge of violating the conditions of her probation, records show. She was arrested on April 8.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the following series of events occurred:

On Feb. 5, 2022, the victim contacted authorities stating he had allegedly had his designer stolen from him while staying at Wynn Resorts on the Strip.

According to the report, the man told Las Vegas police that he met an unknown Black woman, later identified by LVMPD as Beavers, on the casino floor.

At around 2 a.m., they went to his room and he saw her ingest what he believed to be cocaine, according to the report.

Police said in the report that the man told officers he put his wallet, which had about $5,500 in cash in it, on the nightstand with his $75,000 Rolex and went to take a shower.

When he returned, Beavers was gone and he went to sleep. When he woke up in the morning, his cash and watch were missing, according to police.

Video surveillance showed the man approaching Beavers at the B Bar, according to police, then they left together and were seen kissing in the elevator before going to the seventh floor.

The video then later showed Beavers entering the elevator alone and leaving the building to get a taxi, police said.

“Beavers had numerous prior prostitution-related arrests for soliciting and trespass, which occurred in the ‘Strip Corridor’ between 2015 and 2021,” the report states.

On April 8, police did surveillance at an apartment complex believing Beavers was there.

“I was able to look at a mugshot of Latosha and became very familiar with her appearance. Latosha has a very distinctive mole under her nose that is easily identifiable,” the officer stated in the report.

Police said officers made contact with Beavers’ mother, who told them she had been at the apartment earlier that day.

An Uber or Lyft driver showed up and when asked, told officers he was there to pick up “Tosha,” who was in the backseat. She was arrested and told police she knew she had a felony warrant for her arrest, according to the report.

Her next hearing is April 25, records show.

