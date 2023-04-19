Driver with revoked license charged in death of Milwaukee 15-year-old

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell.

Shayqwen Thompson, 25, is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, causing the death of another.

According to a criminal complaint, Thompson struck Caldwell while he was crossing the street near 91st and Good Hope Road April 14. The complaint says Caldwell and his friends had left Vincent High School to get candy from Walgreens, and while heading back, Caldwell jogged across the northbound lane of N. 91st Street. It says he crossed over the median and was running in the southbound lane, getting to the middle of the road before appearing to turn to try to make it back. At this point, the victim was hit by an oncoming car driven by a man later identified as Thompson.

Investigators spoke with another witness who said he saw two young males crossing N. 91st Street when one of the boys stepped into the southbound lane of traffic. He said the striking vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the boy but was unsuccessful.

When questioned by investigators, Thompson said the victim “darted” into the street as though he was attempting to beat his vehicle. Thompson said he attempted to change lanes but hit the boy.

Thompson admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license after failing to pay a ticket and then receiving several operating after suspension tickets.

The complaint says he stated, “once you get so many tickets it is hard to catch up,” and said he was trying to get his license back.

In court Tuesday, cash bond was set at $1,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.

