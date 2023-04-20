Louisville nonprofit Twisted Pink sends ‘boxes of hope’ to breast cancer patients

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — While breast cancer awareness is commonly observed in October, one local nonprofit works year-round to fund research and unmask a cure for the disease, while also uplifting patients in the thick of the battle.

Boxes of Hope are care packages created by the local nonprofit organization Twisted Pink in partnership with The United Breast Cancer Foundation. The organizations kicked off the program during the pandemic to stay connected with patients living with metastatic breast cancer or those in remission.

“It’s boxing something up for them, thinking about them and doing it all free of charge; it’s a good feeling for them to have,” said Stephanie Jones, community outreach coordinator for Twisted Pink.

The boxes feature a range of heartfelt items including hygiene products, makeup, and educational resources on metastatic breast cancer. It aims to be a gesture of support and strength for women on their journey.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer death. Men can also be diagnosed with the disease.

“They’re not alone, they are definitely not alone,” said Bonnie McCown of the United Breast Cancer Foundation. “And there are organizations out there to assist.”

Organizers say the boxes have become popular, with the nonprofit having more requests for the boxes than people to fill them, which they do on a weekly basis. But, on Wednesday, volunteers from WLKY were on hand to help, packing and sorting a total of 600 boxes for the cause.

“We ship out about 150 a week unless we get a big team of volunteers like you guys at WLKY, so when we get a big group, we’ll be able to ship 500 boxes, 600 boxes,” said Jones.

Jones says the nonprofit is always in need of volunteers to continue fulfilling this mission of empowerment.

Those interested can email info@twistedpink.org.

