Sheriff’s office joins forces with rideshare company to help survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Uber to help survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence get around so they can access services and get their everyday needs.

Uber is giving $10,000 in vouchers to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Tom Dart said they deal with five to six cases a day, and that’s just in his jurisdiction.

“The greatest need, other than physical and mental support, is transportation,” Dart said.

“The ability to move freely is something that a lot of us take for granted,” added Cory Frievogel with Uber Safety Operations.

Victims Support Services books the rides so victims can remain anonymous. The pilot program has been operating for six weeks. According to the CCSO, around 90% of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors assisted by the Victim Support Services unit don’t have access to a car or transportation.

“Too many times, just getting from Point A to Point B represents a significant barrier for survivors of violence,” Dart said. “This barrier often makes it difficult for them to access services and basic needs that can help them repair their lives. Supporting survivors with these vouchers will give these individuals a sense of freedom and assist them in moving forward.”

