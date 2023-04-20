Teen expected to survive after pickup strikes rock formation at high speed

By KC Downey

Click here for updates on this story

CANDIA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A 17-year-old driver was hurt in a crash Wednesday evening on Route 101 in Candia.

Police said the teenager, who is from Auburn, was traveling east just after 6 p.m. when the pickup truck traveling off the left side of the highway and struck a rock formation in the median, causing the truck to roll over several times before coming to rest in the roadway.

Several passing drivers stopped to render aid to the teenager before emergency crews arrived, police said.

The teenager suffered serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Route 101 East was closed in the area for about 45 minutes as troopers investigated and crews removed the damaged pickup truck from the scene, police said.

Police said excessive speed and failure to maintain a proper lane of travel were possible factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.