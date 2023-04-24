HCSO searching for four escaped detainees from Raymond Detention Center

By Christana Kay, Cecil Hannibal

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones four detainees were able to escape from the Raymond Detention Center through a breech in cell and a breach in the roof.

“(They) possibly camped out on the roof and departed at different ways at different times,” Jones said during a Monday briefing.

Jones said Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes were discovered missing Sunday morning from the Raymond Detention Center after officers found a breach in B-Pod. The sheriff believes the escape began about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Jones believes at least one of the escapees stole a Hinds County Public Works vehicle, which was later recovered in a suburb of Houston, Texas. Jones said a witness reported seeing the van crash through a gate at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and then it sped off.

A Chevy Silverado was reported stolen early Sunday. Jones said while it hasn’t been confirmed, investigators believe the truck is related to the escape. The sheriff said the truck was later spotted traveling east in the Rankin County area.

Arrington was charged with auto theft and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Grayson was charged with grand larceny and the sale of a controlled substance.

Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property.

Raynes was charged with auto theft and business burglary. Officials said Raynes has a history of escaping the Raymond Detention Center as well as other facilities.

