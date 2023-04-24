Oklahoma requests federal disaster assistance following tornado outbreak

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Clean-up efforts continue for Oklahoma communities hit hard by last week’s severe storms that brought a tornado outbreak to the Sooner State.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. Officials also have reported an estimated $9 million in response and debris removal costs in McClain and Pottawatomie counties.

FEMA said 2,000 homes and apartments were impacted. Of those, at least 231 sustained major damage or were destroyed.

Over the weekend, Gov. Kevin Stitt requested federal disaster relief. If approved, those impacted may be eligible for housing repairs, temporary housing, low-interest loans, grants and more.

OG&E officials said just over 1,600 people are still without power. Crews worked all weekend to restore power to more than 23,000 people who lost it statewide.

OG&E said everyone should have power by Wednesday.

