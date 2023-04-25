8th grade students give back with different kind of ‘Senior’ prom

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — Some older adults in the area got to take a trip down memory lane as eighth graders from a local school decided to put on a prom for them. This comes after learning more about the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Barbara Heavers and around 80 other older adults in the area took a trip down memory lane on Sunday.

“This is delightful. I haven’t been any place where the people were actually having a party in quite a long time,” Heavers said.

Around 60 eighth graders from Loyola Blakefield School, along with parents, volunteered and put on this prom for the seniors. There was everything anyone could expect at a prom.

The seniors got to get their picture taken, the students served them food, and of course, as with most proms, they got to dance under the disco ball.

“It’s novel. Yeah, and it’s great music, and people are happy,” Heavers said.

The students decided to put on the prom after attending a class by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We came in and were able to do an education program for parents and their children, students here to help them understand how to communicate with people with dementia, how dementia impacts people’s ability to interact with others, and the fact that social isolation is quite often a trigger for cognitive impairment,” Nicole Gorsky of the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

Now, she thinks the students will have a different level of understanding of what older people want and can give.

“They’re (going to) have a different level of understanding about the fact that senior citizens really are incredible people with a wonderful history. And I think for the seniors, for many of them, the opportunity for social engagement is, And this is such a unique opportunity for them to come and do something very different,” Gorsky said.

The event was open to all older adults. For Heavers, it’s a wonderful time to meet new people, and share stories and she even has some advice for these students, and all of us.

“First of all, pay attention. Okay. And decide the things that you really appreciate and then try to cultivate with people who do the same, feel the same about, about it,” Heavers said, “If you get a chance to do something you’ve always thought of doing, do it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.