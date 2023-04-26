“Denim Day” march against sexual violence goes over Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square

By NATALIE DUDDRIDGE

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A march over the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan’s Foley Square to rally against sexual violence was held Wednesday as part of “Denim Day 2023.”

As CBS2 found out, the fashion choice was just part of the effort to raise awareness.

Survivors of sexual assault and advocates donned denim jackets, ripped jeans and bell bottoms, starting with a fashion show at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Their message was what you wear is never an invitation for sexual assault.

Demonstrators then walked over the bridge.

Denim Day began after an Italian Supreme Court ruling overturned a rape conviction because the justices decided that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove them, implying consent. The following day women in Italy came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

“I applaud the women of Italy that put their jeans on and went and marched to their capital and stand with her, so I think this is a beautiful experience throughout the planet,” said Gabrielle Prieto, senior peer care navigator for Sanctuary for Families.

“It takes a village, and that goes for both men, women, and for us to stop this, we need to come together,” demonstrator Lewis Carter added.

Demonstrators joined millions around the world in walking for gender equity.

