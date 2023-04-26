New Hampshire woman says wedding dress is being held from her after buying gown restoration kit

By Grace Finerman

BEDFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Bedford woman can’t get her wedding dress back after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy.

Jesse Moltenbrey said she bought a wedding gown preservation kit from Bed Bath & Beyond with Memories, a company based in Houston, doing the actual work.

She said that company is holding the dress because the big box store hasn’t paid them.

While looking for the perfect wedding dress, it’s safe to say Moltenbrey didn’t go the traditional route, buying a black dress for her special day.

“I feel like I look really bad in white,” Moltenbrey said.

It’s one of the most expensive pieces of clothing a woman will buy in her life, so Moltenbrey wanted to preserve it.

“I was afraid to send it out because I was afraid something was going to happen to it, or it was going to get lost in transit or it was going to get damaged,” Moltenbrey said.

Moltenbrey eventually bought a kit from Bed Bath & Beyond to send the dress to Memories.

Moltenbrey said the dress arrived there in early April.

But then she said she got an email that said, as of March 11, the company would be holding all dresses, claiming Bed Bath & Beyond owes them more than $42,000.

Moltenbrey reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond about her dress.

“They pretty much said that I shouldn’t have been dragged into this and that I need to contact Memories and insist that they give me my gown back,” Moltenbrey said.

Moltenbrey said she just wants her dress returned, so maybe one day her daughter can wear it.

“I was hoping, because it’s such a special dress, you know, to keep it for a while and let my daughter decide if she wanted to use it in the future,” Moltenbrey said.

News 9 has reached out to both Memories and Bed Bath & Beyond for comment.

Neither have responded.

