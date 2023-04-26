Woman uses ‘sex toys’ as props in school board meeting

By Caroline Reinwald

Click here for updates on this story

MERTON, Wisconsin (WISN) — A woman in Waukesha County caused a stir at a school board meeting this week when she pulled out items from her bag she called “sex toys” and held them out for the rest of the crowd to see.

Alexandra Schweitzer attended Merton School District’s board meeting on Monday. She said she was defending one of the board members, Troy Anderson, after the board censured him for using an expletive to describe a woman and for criticizing the sex education policy at Wauwatosa schools.

The Merton School District took down Monday’s regularly recorded meeting and reposted a heavily redacted version of it on Tuesday.

WISN 12 News obtained separate cellphone video from the incident in question.

“So let’s look at the toys that the eighth grade has to look at,” Schweitzer said during the meeting. “This is exactly what you guys are censuring Troy for, for this.”

Schweitzer pulled out two items she called “sex toys” to use as props.

Other parents and board members in the meeting told Schweitzer she was being inappropriate.

“Why am I being interrupted? Because you don’t want to see these? Because this one has suction and a cup attached to it for an eighth grade boy to play with,” Schweitzer said in the meeting. “Why is it inappropriate for a group of adults? Why is it inappropriate? This is for eighth graders.”

John Norcross, a Waukesha County parent, told WISN 12 News he was watching the Merton School Board meeting on Monday because he wants to know what’s going on in districts around him.

“She was speaking her piece, but the moment she started to make it a stunt that had nothing to do with Merton, that’s when the community started to react,” Norcross said. “She makes a comment about, ‘This is what they’re teaching kids in Wauwatosa,’ and she pulls out of her bag, some sex toys, and it’s all for shock value.”

Norcross also gave context to the comment the board member made that led to his censure.

“It combined a lot of things. It was a reprimand of the Waukesha teacher in the Rainbowland song. As well as reference to what they’re teaching in Tosa schools,” Norcross said.

Back in March, administrators at a Waukesha elementary school stopped a teacher’s first-grade class from performing a Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song named Rainbowland promoting LGBTQ acceptance because the song “could be perceived as controversial.”

On Tuesday, WISN 12 News checked and found educational models that looked similar to the items Schweitzer was holding in Merton’s meeting that are included in the suggested Eighth Grade sex education curriculum in Wauwatosa schools.

The educational models are used to teach students how to have safe sex.

Schweitzer declined to go on camera on Tuesday and instead sent a statement to WISN 12 News.

“The intent and purpose of my attempted statement last night was to bring awareness to the fact that children have access to these items. The school board member commented on his private social media that the Waukesha teacher would be better suited in Wauwatosa. The fact that the story is a 52-year-old woman presented these in front of adults is profound, considering a neighboring school district has these very items available to middle school children,” Schweitzer said. “The story is not that this was shown to adults but that 13-year-olds have access to it.”

Neither Wauwatosa School District nor Anderson replied to WISN 12 News’ requests for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.