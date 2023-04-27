Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:46 PM

2 children in serious condition after lighting strikes tree nearby, shocks them

<i></i><br/>Two children are in serious condition after lightning struck a tree and shocked them at a home on Risinger Road in Fort Worth
Lawrence, Nakia

Two children are in serious condition after lightning struck a tree and shocked them at a home on Risinger Road in Fort Worth

By JULIA FALCON, ERIN JONES

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Two children are in serious condition after lightning struck a tree and shocked them Wednesday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the two school-age children were playing in their front yard when lightning struck a tree at their home near I-35W and Risinger Road.

FWFD says it doesn’t appear that the children were physically struck by the lightning but according to neighbors, they were in close enough proximity to the tree that the electrical charge took them both down to the ground.

Neighbors reported hearing two big booms and then came out to find two kids on the ground.

FWFD said the tree did not fall on the children.

“Just from the Copeland family we were scared for you… it shook us up…just wishing the kids a speedy recovery,” said Karl Copeland, who lives in the neighborhood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content