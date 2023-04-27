La Jolla aesthetician building confidence for homeless through nonprofit

By Vanessa Paz

LA JOLLA, California (KGTV) — A La Jolla aesthetician is helping a different clientele build confidence through her new nonprofit, Face it Forward.

When Faith Fernandez is not working full-time at Skin Studio as a skin care specialist, she is helping the homeless community acquire tools to succeed in the work field. One of the programs her nonprofit offers is the Career Closet. The Career Closet is a suite with wall-to-wall donated professional clothing for unhoused individuals ready to transition into the workforce.

Face it Forward was created in Oct. 2022 by Fernandez and her co-founder, James Hall. Fernandez met Hall while he was getting a treatment at her skincare studio.

The two connected because of their shared experience facing homelessness.

“I actually lived in my car in 2018,” Fernandez said.

Hall was homeless when he decided he wanted to make a change in his life.

“I now work in the electrical field. I’ve got a career for myself now. I’m a homeowner — who would’ve thought.” said Hall.

“We all have a story, and ultimately our story matters most when we’re able to breathe life in someone else who shares the same experience,” said Fernandez.

Aside from providing business attire, the Career Closet offers career guidance, counseling and computer and internet access where candidates can apply for jobs.

The organization is also involved in human outreach events, providing resources to those who are unhoused whenever they’re ready to make a transition.

“When you are ready, whether that might be at 2A where they feel that sense of hope and peace; when they want that help, they can pull out our pamphlet and find the resources,” Fernandez said.

