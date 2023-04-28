3-year-old boy dies after DUI crash that happened on way to birthday party, officials say

By Stephanie Moore

BERKELEY COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 3-year-old Spartanburg boy has died after a crash in Berkeley County, South Carolina, according to the coroner.

Grayson Nash died on April 24 at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital from injuries he had from the accident.

The crash happened on April 14 on Highway 176, troopers said.

Troopers say Grayson was in an SUV when the SUV and a pickup collided.

The driver of the truck, Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, was not injured and has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death, troopers said.

A GoFundMe page said Grayson was with his mother, and they were headed to a family birthday party in the Charleston area.

The GoFundMe said Grayson’s mother was also injured and is getting physical therapy.

The page says Grayson’s organs were donated to a child in New York.

