Cape Coral Porta Potties causing contamination concerns

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Cape Coral is booming in population, and construction workers need somewhere to use the restroom.

Corey Hicks of Cape Coral said, “There’s a lot of construction in this part of Cape Coral so you have porta johns everywhere.”

But residents who live in the area say the potties aren’t only an eyesore, they’re also a big problem. When it storms, all the porta potties fall and contamination spills everywhere.

Cape Coral residents are frustrated and say they want the City of Cape Coral to do something about it.

Sam Yaffey is a realtor in Cape Coral. She said this is extremely bad for the environment.

Yaffey said. “It contaminates the waterway, it contaminates the wildlife, it’s bad for the whole environment. They should do something about increasing standards, maybe code inspection or something of that nature to make sure that they are in a place where they won’t blow over so easily.”

“You’ll see them tipped over because there’s nothing out here really protecting ’em’,” Hicks said. “So they’ll fly over and Ian is the only time I’ve actually seen one go flying down the street.”

West Anderson said, “I think the city needs to do something about it before you know it causes serious problems.” “We’ve got to take care of our environment. We don’t need this going around and it’s going to get worse.”

Carolyn Jones made a collage to send to the city. She said she took pictures of all the porta potties around the same area in Northwest Cape Coral after a recent storm. Jones said leadership has been very helpful and she’s hopeful that the city will be doing something to help solve this soon.

Neighbors say they just want to find a solution in the water, and on land.

Hicks said, “ There’s gotta be a way that they can stake em’ down so there can be more stability so they don’t fall over.”

April 29 is the city of Cape Coral’s deadline to pick up any debris from Hurricane Ian in the canals.

As for the porta potties, NBC2 reached out to council members and the city manager to see if they’re trying to help. We’re still waiting to hear back.

