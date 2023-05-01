Country Music Hall of Fame unveils new Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ pop-up exhibit

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — As hordes of Taylor Swift fans prepare to converge on Nissan Stadium later this week for the 12-time Grammy winner’s three-day Eras Tour stop in Nashville, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled Monday a pop-up exhibit that displays a selection of iconic costumes worn by the pop star.

The exhibit, titled “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras,” includes a total of 10 outfits that represent each of the artist’s 10 albums, from 2006′s Taylor Swift to 2022′s Midnights. Items on display include:

– The Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini Swift wore in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

– The Marina Toybina-designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 “MTV Europe Music Awards,” November 11, 2012.

– The Mandalay multicolored fringe dress, embellished with beads and sequins, and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her “Fearless Tour” in 2009-2010.

The museum also updated its display in the third-floor Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts representing Swift and her latest studio album, Midnights, according to a media release. These objects will be on view through early Summer 2024 and are also accessible with general museum admission, the release said.

The education center opened in 2013 thanks to a donation from Swift. The center includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs.

For ticket information, go to the Hall of Fame and Museum website. Swift performs Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.