St. Joseph’s Prep lacrosse team rallies behind coach after son’s cancer diagnosis

By Jamie Apody

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — For St. Joseph’s Prep lacrosse coach Mark Princehorn, coaching is a calling.

But his most important title is that of dad.

Princehorn’s son, Cole, was diagnosed at two months old with an incurable liver disease. Cole had surgery and then experienced liver failure.

“He ended up getting a GI bleed and went into septic shock and we almost lost him. And that escalated a need for a liver,” said Princehorn.

Cole had a liver transplant and then developed a rare complication — cancer.

“As a coach, I preach that all the time – the truest test of character is the ability to overcome adversity. And it’s like, now you’re in a situation you really have to practice what you preach. I found a lot of strength in him, found a lot of strength in these guys,” said Princehorn.

“It’s been a very intense, emotional, unbelievable journey, and through it all, he’s maintained happiness, innocence, joy for life… He’s my hero. He’s my inspiration. There’s nobody tougher than him. And I’m just very proud to be his father,” added Princehorn.

St. Joseph’s Prep will host Souderton Tuesday night. The game will help raise funds for Cole’s Goals — a foundation Princehorn and his family started to raise money for the Liver Research Foundation at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.