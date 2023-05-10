McFadden Investigation Update: Victim’s father debunks rumors, shares investigator information

By Erin Christy

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — It’s been eight days since convicted rapist Jesse McFadden shot and killed his wife, Holly Guess; his step-children, Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, Tiffany Guess; and two family friends, Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster, outside Henryetta.

Justin Webster, Ivy’s father, says he’s angry over rumors and what he calls lies from other victims’ family members.

Webster says talk of nude Polaroids and bloody underwear is untrue. He says OSBI investigators followed up on those leads, and nothing matched that information.

There is a ledger with names that was found by Webster’s wife when they entered the house before OSBI took over the investigation. 2News Anchor Erin Christy was shown a photo of the ledger. All the victims’ names are not listed, as previously reported by other sources. Holly Guess’s name, a couple of others, and a few first names and dates are listed.

Over the weekend, investigators spent nearly three days combing through the more than 100 acre-property and areas of question.

“They dug them up with an excavator, and they found nothing,” said Webster. “There were a bunch of rumors of bodies, but they didn’t find anything.”

Inside the house, investigators found more electronics. Previous investigators had already seized several computers and cell phones.

“There was enough electronics in that house to run an underground sex ring,” he said.

The Webster family’s focus now is pushing for harsher punishments for child sex crimes.

“These are monsters, and they should not have rights,” said Webster. “They should be locked up the rest of their lives and put to death.

The petition also calls to require all schools to have an ID scan database system that would flag sex offenders trying to enter the building. They hope to enact “Knight’s Law state- and eventually nationwide. It is named after the Henryetta Public Schools’ mascot.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, released this statement on legislation to better protect the public from sexual predators:

“As lawmakers, we think we do all we can to protect the public from predators such as this,” Fetgatter said. “But there are cases like this that get through, and it just makes my stomach sick. I’ve filed Knight’s Law not only to memorialize these victims but to ensure that going forward we remember why we must take such steps to lock away those among us who would perpetrate such evil.”

The family has a Go Fund Me set up to help with expenses.

