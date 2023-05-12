Teen rushes into burning house to help save children in Cincinnati

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A teen is recounting the moments she helped save a child from a house fire in Winton Hills Thursday.

Three children were taken to the hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, following a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Winton Hills.

The two children, four-year-old Addyson and seven-year-old Alijah remain in the hospital in critical condition.

WLWT talked with the children’s grandmother who shared photos of the children.

August, 4, Alijah, 7, Addyston, 4, and Alaysia, 10. Alijah and Addyson remain in the hospital. Winton Hills apartment fireOfficials: 3 children hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries, after fire in Winton Hills Flagler says the first crew arrived within four minutes and found heavy fire on the first floor of an apartment building. As initial crews were arriving, additional 911 calls were coming in regarding children being trapped in the building.

Neighbors say a woman who spotted the fire started pounding on the doors to wake everyone up. They said a mother and daughter escaped, but other children were still trapped.

A 17-year-old neighbor said she dashed in to help rescue the children.

“I ran upstairs, got to the backroom looking for the babies. I put stuff over them so when I came back in I can grab them and get out of there so the fire department can clear the house,” 17-year-old Ki’niah Willis said.

She said it was hard breathing in all the fumes but wanted to do whatever she could to save the children.

“I’m breathing in the fumes trying to get this baby. I’m breathing in and out, I said come on, you can do this to get this baby,” Willis said.

According to fire officials, three children were hospitalized and two sustained life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati Public Schools officials released a statement saying that are “saddened that two students were injured in a fire at an apartment building near Winton Hills Academy. The District’s Crisis Response Team is at school today for students who need additional support.”

Authorities say it is not yet known what caused the fire, though there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

Close to 60 firefighters responded to the scene Thursday, plus additional EMS resources.

According to CFD, $110,000 in damages was caused, and one family – one adult and four children – has been displaced.

