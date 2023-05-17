‘I want him to come home’: Search for Maine man continues, dog found wandering North Yarmouth

By Jim Keithley

WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) — A mother’s worst nightmare. Patty Jackson’s son, Alex Jackson, has not been seen in four days.

“I think he went off the road. That’s what I’m thinking,” said Patty Jackson.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Jackson, a farmer, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Jackson had visited a friend in the town of Leeds, his family said. He never came home Friday. His mother said he didn’t answer his phone on Saturday. They notified the authorities.

Jackson’s dog, Hazel, a Husky-lab mix, was discovered Monday at about 5:30 p.m. wandering in the area of Gray Road in North Yarmouth, which is 30 miles from where he was last seen and about 15 miles from his parent’s house in Windham where he lives.

Authorities and family members are searching for his white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer. Detectives working the case said the only place to start looking is the area where the dog was found.

The Maine Warden Service sent up a search plane Tuesday morning looking for that white pickup truck, but nothing was found.

Jackson’s sister is starting to fear the worst.

“I pray that he comes home alive. I don’t want to think that my brother is dead. I want him to come home. I want him to be alive. Because this is not how it’s supposed to be. My parents are still here, still alive. No one should have to bury their son,” said Kayla Jackson.

The family is holding out hope that Jackson will be found safe.

“I just want to hold his hand. Just want to hold his hand. He says, ‘Mom, for my height, I’ve got little hands.’ I said, ‘I have long fingers.’ I said, ‘But you’ve got a great heart, and that’s all that matters,'” said Patty Jackson.

Detectives are following up on a few leads and said people have reported seeing a white pickup truck fitting the description, but so far, those leads have not panned out. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windham police.

