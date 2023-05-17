Jackson Mahomes in court, judge grants modification to his bond agreement with one major exception

By KMBC 9 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — Jackson Mahomes is back in court Tuesday to discuss modifying his bond agreement.

The 22-year-old social media influencer, and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery following an incident at a Johnson County bar and restaurant in late February.

Mahomes appeared in court to seek a modification to his bond that would allow him to have contact with four friends, who are also witnesses in the case.

The judge granted that modification with one exception, denying Mahomes’s request to contact one of the four witnesses. He will not be allowed to contact a witness believed to be the former stepdaughter of one of the alleged victims in the case.

That witness claimed to be the 22-year-old influencer’s best friend and said it had been difficult not talking to Mahomes in recent months. Despite that, the judge still denied the request while allowing that no contact order to be revisited after the case’s initial hearing in August.

The witness said she had not contacted the plaintiff in the case since the incident occurred. Counsel for the prosecution said they were concerned about pressure to discuss the case from members of ‘Mahomes’s camp’ during the case’s duration.

Authorities requested a $100,000 bond in this case. Mahomes posted his bond a few hours after his arrest last Wednesday and was released following his first court appearance.

Jackson Mahomes appears in court after being accused of sexual batteryJackson Mahomes arrested Wednesday in Johnson County on sexual battery charges, bonds out of jail On Monday, new details in the case against Mahomes were made public with the release of an affidavit by the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas.

The document revealed information about the Feb. 25, 2023, police investigation at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park. Mahomes is accused in the probable cause document of shoving an employee of the restaurant as well as forcibly kissing the restaurant’s owner multiple times.

The incident was reportedly captured by a video camera inside the bar where it happened.

The affidavit also revealed that several friends of Mahomes were with the influencer at the restaurant that night, which was the primary reason for Tuesday’s hearing.

Last week, Mahomes requested a modification of his bond agreement that would allow him to speak with four people listed as witnesses in the case. Mahomes’s attorney argued that the individuals were his friends and that because they had talked to Mahomes regularly since the alleged incident, there would be no case damage in continuing to do so and that the decision to limit contact only served to “further isolate the defendant during the pendency of the case.”

A judge ordered Mahomes to appear in person to discuss the potential modification.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.