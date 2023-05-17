Kentucky woman wins $500K through lottery, setting new online jackpot record

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Kentucky woman hit the lottery jackpot over the weekend and set a new record as well.

Angela Ryan of Ashland, Kentucky, won more than $500,000 when she played the Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online. Her win is the largest instant play win in Kentucky Lottery history, according to lottery officials.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” Ryan said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

Ryan said winning the jackpot was special because she recently lost her mother, and the win came the day before Mother’s Day. She also only placed $1 on the winning wager.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” Ryan said.

Ryan and her husband, Reece, said they plan to use the winnings to travel and see the country, but not before paying off any bills they have.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

In total, Ryan claimed $360,386.86 after taxes on Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.