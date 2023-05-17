“Seinfeld” episode inspires New Jersey telemarketer law

By Web staff

NEW JERSEY (KYW) — Here’s something a lot of people can get behind! New Jersey has a new law for telemarketers and a “Seinfeld” episode inspired the change.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill after it unanimously passed the state legislature.

“The famous Seinfeld scene where Jerry is irritated that telemarketers can call at any time, under any pretense, and without any kind of guidelines or consequences, makes light of a situation many New Jerseyans face every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” Murphy said. “I am proud to sign the ‘Seinfeld Bill’ and to establish much-needed transparency in telemarketing.”

In the show, there is an iconic scene where Jerry Seinfeld answers the phone and it’s a telemarketer on the other end. The telemarketer proceeds to talk without introducing themselves and Jerry responds back asking if he can call them on their personal home phone.

That offer is rejected.

“Oh, I guess you don’t want people calling you at home,” Seinfeld says.

“No,” the telemarketer replies.

“Well, now you know how I feel,” Seinfeld says.

Now in New Jersey, whenever telemarketers call you, they now have to give you the name and phone number of the person or company they work for within the first 30 seconds of the call.

The law also requires telemarketers to also state the reason why they’re calling within the first 30 seconds.

