Arizona third graders receive full-ride college scholarships

By Venton Blandin

AVONDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — Dozens of elementary school students received a special surprise to help them along their educational journey on Wednesday.

Third-grade students in Avondale will be able to get a head start after receiving college scholarships.

While many were in attendance at the Avondale Elementary School District, only a few people knew what was to come.

“This is very surprising. We are very grateful. It just took us like a bucket of cold water,” said parent Ana Verdin.

Verdin was excited to learn that her third-grade son from Michael Anderson School would receive a full-ride college scholarship.

“He was like, ‘woah,’ just whispered into my ear, ‘I am going to be a scientist,’” added Verdin.

Cristobal Verdin was among dozens getting help from the Rosztoczy Foundation on Wednesday.

“The whole idea is just to introduce the program to them, get them comfortable with the idea, and really get them started with thinking about their future,” said Tom Rosztoczy.

Rosztoczy and his family are behind the College Promise Scholarships.

Students are eligible when promoted from the Michael Anderson School into the Agua Fria School District.

“Our four children all went to college, and we were trying to figure out the difference between our kids and the kids in this neighborhood,” added Rosztoczy.

Veronica Sanchez tells ABC15 she is relieved knowing her 9-year-old son got one of the scholarships.

“I mean, the way this world is going; I know I can’t afford it. In what, 10 years? There is no way,” said Sanchez.

She said her son likes school and wants to go far, but had been considering only a spot in the Army.

“I started crying and he just looked over at me. He said, ‘Mom, it is OK,’ and I just said, ‘you have no clue what this means,’” added Sanchez.

Since 2012, The Rosztoczy Foundation has handed out the College Promise Scholarships three times and at five different schools.

Rosztoczy says more than 350 students have benefited, many of them from the Betsy Hargroves School District.

“That absolutely gives me goosebumps even saying it again. It truly does clear the pathway for children to dream to do anything they want to do,” said Avondale School District Superintendent Dr. Betsy Hargrove.

