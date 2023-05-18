Elderly couple hospitalized after crashing into urgent care building in Selma: CHP

By KFSN Staff

SELMA, California (KFSN) — An elderly couple is in the hospital after a crash into a health facility in Selma.

It happened after 11 Wednesday night on Floral Avenue near Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol officers say the couple was on the off-ramp to get onto Floral when their truck went off the road and through the fence of the Habit Burger Restaurant.

The truck went past the drive thru, hit a curb, went airborne and clipped a shopping center sign.

It then crashed into the Baz Allergy and Premium Urgent Care on Floral.

Officers believe the crash may have been due to the driver having a medical emergency.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries

No one else was hurt.

