Elderly couple hospitalized after crashing into urgent care building in Selma: CHP
By KFSN Staff
SELMA, California (KFSN) — An elderly couple is in the hospital after a crash into a health facility in Selma.
It happened after 11 Wednesday night on Floral Avenue near Highway 99.
California Highway Patrol officers say the couple was on the off-ramp to get onto Floral when their truck went off the road and through the fence of the Habit Burger Restaurant.
The truck went past the drive thru, hit a curb, went airborne and clipped a shopping center sign.
It then crashed into the Baz Allergy and Premium Urgent Care on Floral.
Officers believe the crash may have been due to the driver having a medical emergency.
The couple was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries
No one else was hurt.
